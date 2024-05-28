Tortured and killed a Ukrainian civilian: law enforcement officers identify three more Russian Armed Forces officers

The DIU and the National Police have identified three more war criminals, officers of the Russian Armed Forces, who in March 2022 brutally tortured and then shot dead a civilian man in one of the settlements of Snihuriv district, Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports .

DIU employees in cooperation with investigators of the National Police identified three war criminals - officers of the Russian occupation army who brutally tortured and killed a civilian citizen of Ukraine - the statement said.

The GUR reported that in March 2022, in one of the settlements of Snihuriv district, Mykolaiv region, Russian invaders shot dead a 53-year-old man. Before the murder, the Ukrainian citizen was severely tortured.

Law enforcers found an audio recording of an intercept of a conversation between Russian servicemen, which confirms the fact of the murder and torture of a civilian.

The war criminals were identified - three officers of the Russian Armed Forces, who were at that time in the territory of Snihuriv district of Mykolaiv region.

They have been notified of being suspected of torture and premeditated murder.

