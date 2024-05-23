ukenru
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13990 views

Due to rainy weather and dense clouds that limit solar generation, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers across Ukraine on May 24 from 00:00 to 24:00.

Tomorrow, on May 24, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. This was reported to Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Details

According to the company, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that provide life support to the population is not limited.

According to Ukrenergo, the reason is rainy weather and dense cloud cover in most regions of Ukraine, which prevents solar power plants from operating at maximum capacity. Accordingly, there will be a shortage of electricity in the power system during daytime hours.

Kudrytskyi says when power outage schedules will be canceled19.05.24, 23:30 • 29759 views

"Blackouts may be applied if certain consumption limits are exceeded, which are communicated to each regional power distribution company by Ukrenergo's Dispatch Center every evening. Information on when the blackouts will be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's account, on the official websites of the regional power distribution companies, as well as on their pages in social networks," the statement said.

As a reminder, the main reason for the restrictions is the consequences of enemy missile attacks on Ukrainian power plants. From March 22 to May 8, the Russians targeted all major thermal and hydroelectric power plants five times. Due to significant damage, they cannot produce as much electricity as before the attacks.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

