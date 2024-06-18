Tomorrow, blackout schedules will be in effect all day in Ukraine

Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect all day in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, on June 19, all regional power distribution companies will apply hourly outage schedules for industrial and household consumers from 00.00 to 24.00. The reason is the projected increase in consumption due to hotter weather , Ukrenergo reported.

The company also added that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited.

We have to get used to it, because they will be with us for a year: YASNO CEO on outage schedules