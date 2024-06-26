Today is the International Day Against Drug Abuse and trafficking: the situation with drug addiction in Ukraine

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5672 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100265 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110613 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126165 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192804 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235775 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144868 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369598 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182042 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149693 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 100139 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92426 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 110528 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106155 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126080 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3296 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6476 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12682 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14238 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18134 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Today is the International Day Against Drug Abuse and trafficking: the situation with drug addiction in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20717 views

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and trafficking, the UN pays special attention to the global problem of drugs: 300 million people regularly use drugs/

Today is the International Day Against Drug Abuse and trafficking: the situation with drug addiction in Ukraine

Today, on June 26, many countries around the world are holding events on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and trafficking. The event was founded by the United Nations in 1987, writes UNN.

At the end of the 19th century, 25 million people used opium, which at that time was 1.5% of the world's population.

In 1909, the first conference of the International Opium commission was held in Shanghai 1. This was followed by the International Opium convention in The Hague in 1912, which first developed measures aimed at controlling the production, import, export, trade and distribution of cocaine, morphine and their derivatives.

After World War II, the function of controlling and  combating this drug problem was taken over by the UN. The first important document was the opium protocol of 1953. The next step was the adoption  of the Unified Convention on Narcotic Drugs in 1961. In accordance with its provisions, the International Narcotics Control Board was established in 1968. 

UN member states have adopted a political declaration and an action plan for international cooperation in order to create a common effective strategy  to combat the global drug problem.

But despite numerous measures, drug use and drug addiction remain a serious threat to humanity.

About 300 million people on our planet regularly use drugs. The number of such people has increased by 23% over the past ten years.

Almost millions suffer from various disorders associated with the use of narcotic substances.

This problem remains serious for Ukraine as well. According to statistics, from 1 to 1.5 million of our compatriots use drugs. About 120 thousand Ukrainians die from drug addiction and related diseases every year.

In the Poltava region, a powerful drug sales channel was eliminated: law enforcement officers may be involved in the activities of a criminal group6/4/24, 4:35 PM • 28687 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyHealth
United Nations
The Hague
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41