Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5594 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100057 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110468 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126027 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192720 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235720 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144825 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369587 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182031 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149689 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

"Today is a historic day": Zelensky welcomed the transition to EU accession negotiations and recalled milestones on this path

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19480 views

Zelensky welcomed the transition to EU accession negotiations and recalled milestones on this path.

"Today is a historic day": Zelensky welcomed the transition to EU accession negotiations and recalled milestones on this path

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called June 25 a historic day, because Ukraine today is moving on to actual, real negotiations with the European Union on membership, and recalled important milestones on this path, writes UNN.

Details

"Today is a historic day when we move on to actual, real negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine's membership," Zelensky said in social networks.

The president pointed out that"on February 28, 2022, a few days after the start of the full-scale invasion, we signed an application for membership." " almost two years ago, in June 2022, we received a candidate, and in December last year we received a political decision on negotiations, " he said.

"But it is from today that the start of our membership in the European Union will count down: the first Intergovernmental Conference of Ukraine and the EU is already today," Zedensky stressed.

The head of state expressed gratitude to "everyone who defends Ukraine, our state, and our people." "Thank you to the team that is doing everything possible to make us part of the European Union. We will never be led astray from the path to a united Europe, to our common home – all European nations. A home that should be peaceful!"the president stressed.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership

The Intergovernmental Conference with Ukraine will start at 15:30 local time (16:30 Kyiv time).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
