"Today is a historic day": Zelensky welcomed the transition to EU accession negotiations and recalled milestones on this path

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called June 25 a historic day, because Ukraine today is moving on to actual, real negotiations with the European Union on membership, and recalled important milestones on this path, writes UNN.

Details

"Today is a historic day when we move on to actual, real negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine's membership," Zelensky said in social networks.

The president pointed out that"on February 28, 2022, a few days after the start of the full-scale invasion, we signed an application for membership." " almost two years ago, in June 2022, we received a candidate, and in December last year we received a political decision on negotiations, " he said.

"But it is from today that the start of our membership in the European Union will count down: the first Intergovernmental Conference of Ukraine and the EU is already today," Zedensky stressed.

The head of state expressed gratitude to "everyone who defends Ukraine, our state, and our people." "Thank you to the team that is doing everything possible to make us part of the European Union. We will never be led astray from the path to a united Europe, to our common home – all European nations. A home that should be peaceful!"the president stressed.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership.

The Intergovernmental Conference with Ukraine will start at 15:30 local time (16:30 Kyiv time).