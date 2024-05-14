‘Trade visa-free regime’ for another year: conditions for Ukrainian agricultural exports to enter the EU market

The European Union has extended duty-free and quota-free trade with Ukraine until June 5, 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Details

The European Union has finally approved the decision to extend autonomous trade measures for Ukraine for another year, until June 5, 2025. The decision comes into force on June 6, 2024. , the agency said in a statement.

Ukraine will be able to continue exporting agricultural products to the EU without quotas and duties, but conditions for certain types of agricultural products will be imposed.

Ukraine will supply poultry meat, eggs, sugar, oats, cereals, corn, and honey to the EU based on the average export volumes recorded in the second half of 2021 and in 2022-2023.

Scope of the Regulation on Autonomous Trade Measures applicable to Ukrainian products under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement:

1) Product: Poultry

Imports registered between July 01, 2021 and December 31, 2023// metric tons: 342 607,00

Arithmetic average of imports between July 01, 2021 and December 31, 2023// metric tons: 137 042,80

Five twelfths (5/12) of the arithmetic mean of imports between July 01, 2021 and December 31, 2023// metric tons: 57 101,17

2) Eggs; 57,972.40; 23,188.96; 9,662.07

3) Sugar; 656,631.70; 262,652.68; 109,438.62

4) Honey; 111,043.90; 44,417.56; 18,507.32

5) Corn; 27,888,622.60; 11,155,449.04; 4,648,103.77

6) Oats; 6,101.40; 2,440.56; 1,016.90;

7) Cereals; 51,620.60; 20,648.24; 8,603.43.

Recall

Exports of agricultural products from Ukraine increased by 7% to $22.9 billion, with grain shipments reaching 43 million tons.