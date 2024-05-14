ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
‘Trade visa-free regime’ for another year: conditions for Ukrainian agricultural exports to enter the EU market

‘Trade visa-free regime’ for another year: conditions for Ukrainian agricultural exports to enter the EU market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106136 views

Ukraine has granted duty-free and quota-free access to exports of agricultural products, including poultry, eggs, sugar, honey, corn, oats, and cereals to the EU until June 5, 2025, with conditions for certain products based on average export volumes in 2021-2023.

The European Union has extended duty-free and quota-free trade with Ukraine until June 5, 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Details

The European Union has finally approved the decision to extend autonomous trade measures for Ukraine for another year, until June 5, 2025. The decision comes into force on June 6, 2024.

 , the agency said in a statement.

Ukraine will be able to continue exporting agricultural products to the EU without quotas and duties, but conditions for certain types of agricultural products will be imposed.

Ukraine will supply poultry meat, eggs, sugar, oats, cereals, corn, and honey to the EU based on the average export volumes recorded in the second half of 2021 and in 2022-2023.

Scope of the Regulation on Autonomous Trade Measures applicable to Ukrainian products under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement:

1) Product: Poultry

Imports registered between July 01, 2021 and December 31, 2023// metric tons: 342 607,00

Arithmetic average of imports between July 01, 2021 and December 31, 2023// metric tons: 137 042,80

Five twelfths (5/12) of the arithmetic mean of imports between July 01, 2021 and December 31, 2023// metric tons: 57 101,17

2) Eggs; 57,972.40; 23,188.96; 9,662.07

3) Sugar; 656,631.70; 262,652.68; 109,438.62

4) Honey; 111,043.90; 44,417.56; 18,507.32

5) Corn; 27,888,622.60; 11,155,449.04; 4,648,103.77

6) Oats; 6,101.40; 2,440.56; 1,016.90;

7) Cereals; 51,620.60; 20,648.24; 8,603.43.

Recall

Exports of agricultural products from Ukraine increased by 7% to $22.9 billion, with grain shipments reaching 43 million tons.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

