To stop the senseless blockade of the border: Shmyhal publicly addressed Polish farmers and voiced three important theses

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM
To stop the senseless blockade of the border: Shmyhal publicly addressed Polish farmers and voiced three important theses

Kyiv

 32256 views

The Ukrainian prime minister emphasized that the blockade on the Polish border negatively affects both the Ukrainian and Polish economies and trade. Shmyhal emphasized that "Poles and Polish farmers need to hear this truth in order to understand the senselessness of the border blockade.

To stop the senseless blockade of the border: Shmyhal publicly addressed Polish farmers and voiced three important theses

The blockade affects the entire Polish-Ukrainian trade, the economy of our countries. Not only Ukraine loses from it, but Polish entrepreneurs also lose from it. This was emphasized by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who addressed his Polish colleagues and Polish farmers, UNN reports.

Shmyhal publicly addressed our Polish colleagues, as well as Polish farmers, all Poles.

"We should always start with the truth," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal made three important points at once:

"- First, for the last 5 months Ukraine has not been selling its grain to the Polish market. Ukraine does not sell its corn, sunflower seeds and rapeseed to the Polish market!

On September 16 last year, our government decided to license the export of certain agricultural products. That is, it is now impossible to export grain, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to the Polish market without a permit from Poland. Currently, there are no such permits, and therefore no exports.

We want Polish farmers and Polish society to hear this.

- Secondly, Ukrainian grain only goes through Poland in transit. Today, only 5% of our agricultural exports pass through the Polish border. The main route is the "grain corridor" across the Black Sea.

- Third, the blockade affects the entire Polish-Ukrainian trade, the economy of our countries. Not only Ukraine loses from it, but Polish entrepreneurs who export goods worth $12 billion annually to our market lose from it.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized that "Poles and Polish farmers need to hear this truth in order to understand the senselessness of the border blockade.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but did not meet with Polish officials today.

As reported by UNN, Kubrakov saidthat Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports.

Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be on the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
