To stop the senseless blockade of the border: Shmyhal publicly addressed Polish farmers and voiced three important theses

The blockade affects the entire Polish-Ukrainian trade, the economy of our countries. Not only Ukraine loses from it, but Polish entrepreneurs also lose from it. This was emphasized by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who addressed his Polish colleagues and Polish farmers, UNN reports.

Shmyhal publicly addressed our Polish colleagues, as well as Polish farmers, all Poles.

"We should always start with the truth," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal made three important points at once:

"- First, for the last 5 months Ukraine has not been selling its grain to the Polish market. Ukraine does not sell its corn, sunflower seeds and rapeseed to the Polish market!

On September 16 last year, our government decided to license the export of certain agricultural products. That is, it is now impossible to export grain, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to the Polish market without a permit from Poland. Currently, there are no such permits, and therefore no exports.

We want Polish farmers and Polish society to hear this.

- Secondly, Ukrainian grain only goes through Poland in transit. Today, only 5% of our agricultural exports pass through the Polish border. The main route is the "grain corridor" across the Black Sea.

- Third, the blockade affects the entire Polish-Ukrainian trade, the economy of our countries. Not only Ukraine loses from it, but Polish entrepreneurs who export goods worth $12 billion annually to our market lose from it.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized that "Poles and Polish farmers need to hear this truth in order to understand the senselessness of the border blockade.

Previously

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but did not meet with Polish officials today.

Addendum

As reported by UNN, Kubrakov saidthat Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports.

Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be on the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.