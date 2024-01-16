Tinder is leaving Belarus
Kyiv • UNN
Tinder, owned by the American Match Group, announced its withdrawal from the Belarusian market on February 15, banning Belarusian users from accessing its accounts and services.
The American Match Group, which owns the dating app Tinder, said it was leaving the Belarusian market on February 15, the day after Valentine's Day, UNN reports.
Details
"Starting February 15, if you are in Belarus, you will not be able to use Tinder services or log in to your account. However, you will be able to meet and chat with other users until the end of this period," the company reports.