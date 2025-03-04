Time for walks: a sharp warming up to +16 is expected in Ukraine.
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, significant warming is expected in Ukraine, reaching +7...+16 degrees, however, there will be strong winds. Over the weekend, forecasters predict even warmer temperatures, but the temporary warming will be followed by a cooling down.
On Wednesday, March 5, the air temperature in Ukraine will rise during the day to +7...+13 degrees, in the west to +10...+16 degrees, while the eastern part is expected to see +5...+9 degrees, with dry conditions. However, strong winds with storm gusts of 15-20 meters per second are forecasted. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko, as stated by UNN.
Precipitation is unlikely, with only light rain expected in some areas of Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions.
In Kyiv, there will be no precipitation, cloudy with clearings, reaching up to +10 degrees. However, there will also be strong westerly winds that may reach storm gusts.
Starting Friday, the wind will weaken, and the temperature will rise a few more degrees.
On the weekend, March 8-9, Ukraine will experience a meteorological delight, so plan something nice outdoors. However, do not forget that it is March, and this warmth is temporary; there will still be cold spells, wet snow, and slushy snow underfoot.
