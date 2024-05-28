Thunderstorms and up to 29°C: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected today in the southern, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and most western regions of Ukraine, while the rest of the country will be dry, with temperatures ranging from 12°C at night to 29°C during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on May 28, in the southern part, in Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions, during the day and in most western regions, there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms; in the rest of the territory, there will be no precipitation.

East and southeast wind, 5-10 m/s, in Azov Sea during the day gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places.

Temperatures are 12-17° at night, 24-29° during the day, 21-26° in the west and south of the country; in the highlands of the Carpathians, 7-12° at night, 15-20° during the day.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region. Temperatures at night are 12-17°, during the day 24-29°; in Kyiv at night 14-16°, during the day 26-28°.