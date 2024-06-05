Thunderstorms and 30-degree heat: weather forecast for today

In most regions of Ukraine, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected today, the air temperature in different regions will be 13-32°C, in the Crimea up to 35°, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 5, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s per day in most areas of the Left Bank, only at night in the South-East, in the afternoon in the south of the country without precipitation.

The wind is south-westerly, in the western regions with a transition to North-Westerly, 5-10 M/s.

Temperature at night 13-18°, in the south-eastern part up to 22°; during the day in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions 21-26°, in the rest of the territory 27-32°, in the Crimea up to 35°; in the highlands of the Carpathians at night 8-13°, in the afternoon 15-20°.

Kyiv region



In the Kyiv region, short-term rain, thunderstorms. The temperature is 13-18° at night, 21-26°during the day.