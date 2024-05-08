Throwing a dog on the asphalt: Kyiv resident can get 8 years for cruelty to animals

A cruel treatment of a dog was recorded in Kyiv: A 39-year-old resident of the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, while drunk, grabbed his neighbor's dog and, despite an attempt to stop him by his companion, threw the dog from a height to the asphalt. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Police and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

In Dniprovsky district, a man threw his friend's dog on the asphalt - informs the TG channel of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

It was established that the suspect saw his neighbor's dog on the street at about 11 p.m., grabbed it by the paws, lifted it up and threw it from a height on the asphalt. His companion tried to stop the abuse of the animal, but she failed. The dog's owner, with whom the attacker had an adversarial relationship, ran out to hear the dog's scream.

It is confirmed that the animal was taken to a veterinarian - the dog named "Bullet" was diagnosed with bruises of the soft tissues and chest.

The man was served a notice of suspicion of cruelty to a dog. The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison for his crime.

