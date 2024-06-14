Throughout Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 14:00 - YASNO
Kyiv • UNN
According to Serhiy Kovalenko, Executive Director of YASNO, the power outage schedules across Ukraine will start at 14:00 instead of the previously announced 18:00-22:00, based on updated data from Ukrenergo.
According to updated data from NPC Ukrenergo, blackout schedules across Ukraine will start at 14:00. This was stated by the CEO of the company YASNO Serhiy Kovalenko on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
Kovalenko said that Ukrenergo changed the time of hourly electricity schedules.
Ukrenergo has listed the restrictions for today: the schedules will start working from 14:00. Be careful!
Recall
Earlier, Ukrenergo said that today power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 22:00.