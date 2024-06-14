ukenru
Actual
Throughout Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 14:00 - YASNO

Throughout Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 14:00 - YASNO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26157 views

According to Serhiy Kovalenko, Executive Director of YASNO, the power outage schedules across Ukraine will start at 14:00 instead of the previously announced 18:00-22:00, based on updated data from Ukrenergo.

According to updated data from NPC Ukrenergo, blackout schedules across Ukraine will start at 14:00. This was stated by the CEO of the company YASNO Serhiy Kovalenko on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Kovalenko said that Ukrenergo changed the time of hourly electricity schedules. 

Ukrenergo has listed the restrictions for today: the schedules will start working from 14:00. Be careful!

- the post reads. 

Recall

Earlier, Ukrenergo said that today power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 22:00.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
polandPoland

