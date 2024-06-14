Throughout Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 14:00 - YASNO

According to updated data from NPC Ukrenergo, blackout schedules across Ukraine will start at 14:00. This was stated by the CEO of the company YASNO Serhiy Kovalenko on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Kovalenko said that Ukrenergo changed the time of hourly electricity schedules.

Ukrenergo has listed the restrictions for today: the schedules will start working from 14:00. Be careful! - the post reads.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrenergo said that today power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 22:00.