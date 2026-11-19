Three women have been notified of suspicion of organizing the illegal transfer of a newborn child to a Chinese citizen for $6,000. The infant was taken out of Ukraine at the age of one and a half months. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, three women have been notified of suspicion of organizing the illegal transfer of a newborn child to a Chinese citizen for money - the statement says.

According to the investigation, in 2021, one of the women offered a Chinese citizen, for $6,000, to arrange for a child to be born in Ukraine under a surrogacy program and then take the child abroad.

For this purpose, she enlisted an intermediary, who found a 20-year-old Ukrainian woman. For $1,500, the girl agreed to enter into a fictitious marriage with a Chinese citizen, without intending to start a family with him.

In October 2021, they registered their marriage in Zaporizhzhia. After that, they contacted a capital-based reproductive medicine clinic. There, the Ukrainian woman provided a forged medical certificate of infertility, which was required to participate in the surrogacy program.

In May 2023, the surrogate mother gave birth to a child. The Ukrainian woman and the Chinese citizen were officially recorded as the parents.

Twelve days after the child’s birth, the Ukrainian woman issued a power of attorney allowing the foreigner to obtain Ukrainian citizenship documents and a foreign passport for the infant. For her participation in the scheme, the woman received the agreed remuneration from the intermediary.

On June 17, 2023, the Chinese citizen left Ukraine together with the one-and-a-half-month-old child.

The three women are charged with trafficking in persons involving a minor, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy, and the use of a knowingly forged document (Part 3 of Article 149, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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