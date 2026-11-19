In Sumy region, law enforcement officers exposed a 39-year-old morgue employee suspected of systematically appropriating money, jewelry and personal belongings of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The woman had access to the bodies of deceased defenders and, according to investigators, robbed them while forensic medical examinations were being conducted. The National Police of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Driven by selfish motives and showing disregard for the respectful treatment of military personnel who died defending the country, the 39-year-old woman systematically robbed deceased soldiers the statement said.

As it turned out, the suspect worked as a junior medical nurse in a morgue and had unobstructed access to the bodies of the deceased, who were brought in for forensic medical examinations. When no one was looking, the state institution employee rummaged through the pockets of fallen defenders, taking money and valuables. She also removed jewelry from the bodies.

The suspect was not ashamed to take even ordinary small items. Police documented that in one case, in addition to money, the offender even "took" a pack of cigarettes from the deceased.

Investigators from the Sumy region police detained the woman under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The suspect was notified of the suspicion; she is accused of unlawfully taking possession of items located on the body of a deceased person, committed for selfish motives. She faces up to seven years in prison for the offense.

He shot a serviceman and tried to conceal the evidence — a former official of a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in the Kyiv region was served with a notice of suspicion