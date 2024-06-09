Three Moldovans detained in Paris for graffiti with coffins and inscriptions "French soldier in Ukraine"

Paris police on the night of June 8 detained three Moldovan citizens on suspicion of creating graffiti depicting coffins and inscriptions "French soldier in Ukraine", writes BFMTV, reports UNN.

Details

detainees are checked for possible links to cases of foreign interference in the country's Affairs.

BFMTV notes that graffiti was done on the building next to the Eiffel Tower. Cyrillic inscriptions were also found on the walls. During the arrest, the suspects were wearing gloves, spray paint and stencils. Now all three Moldovan citizens are in custody.

Police sources told BFMTV that the suspicions are related"to possible cases of new foreign interference." Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation to find out the motives of Moldovan citizens, as well as whether the incident is related to the previous ones.

context

On June 1, unknown people left five empty coffins with French flags and the words "French soldier in Ukraine"near the Eiffel Tower. According to BFMTV, after that the TV channel was contacted by an art group called "Mriya". The interlocutors claimed responsibility for the action with coffins and explained that it is dedicated to the "call for peace".

