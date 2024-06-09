ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Three Moldovans detained in Paris for graffiti with coffins and inscriptions "French soldier in Ukraine"

Kyiv

Three Moldovan citizens were detained in Paris for creating graffiti depicting coffins and the words "French soldier in Ukraine" near the Eiffel Tower.

Paris police on the night of June 8 detained three Moldovan citizens on suspicion of creating graffiti depicting coffins and inscriptions "French soldier in Ukraine", writes BFMTV, reports UNN.

Details

 detainees are checked for possible links to cases of foreign interference in the country's Affairs.

BFMTV notes that graffiti was done on the building next to the Eiffel Tower. Cyrillic inscriptions were also found on the walls. During the arrest, the suspects were wearing gloves, spray paint and stencils. Now all three Moldovan citizens are in custody.

Police sources told BFMTV that the suspicions are related"to possible cases of new foreign interference." Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation to find out the motives of Moldovan citizens, as well as whether the incident is related to the previous ones.

context

On June 1, unknown people left five empty coffins with French flags and the words "French soldier in Ukraine"near the Eiffel Tower. According to BFMTV, after that the TV channel was contacted by an art group called "Mriya". The interlocutors claimed responsibility for the action with coffins and explained that it is dedicated to the "call for peace".

russian propagandists attack: disinformation campaign about the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris04.06.24, 04:26 • 32800 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
parisParis
ukraineUkraine

