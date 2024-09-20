Three killed, eight wounded, damaged educational institutions: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187308 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181992 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Three killed, eight wounded, damaged educational institutions: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Three killed, eight wounded, damaged educational institutions: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17793 views

Russian troops shelled 17 localities in Donetsk region. Three local residents were killed and eight wounded. 58 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings and educational institutions.

Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, September 19, killing three local residents and injuring eight others. In addition, on the night of September 20, the Russian army attacked 4 settlements in the region, damaging educational institutions. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details 

Over the day, police documented 2,816 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector.

17 settlements were under fire. 58 civilian objects were damaged, including 43 residential buildings, a hospital, an educational institution, a shop, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

In Chasovyi Yar, two civilians were killed by drone and artillery strikes and a private house was damaged.

Kostyantynivka was shelled by the occupiers with Grad multiple rocket launchers and artillery, killing a man, damaging an apartment building and 15 private houses, power grids and gas pipelines.

Occupants opened fire more than 130 times in Luhansk region over the last day - RMA20.09.24, 10:43 • 13006 views

The enemy attacked Kurakhove  with three UMPK air bombs and artillery, injuring a civilian, destroying an apartment building, 6 private houses and a critical infrastructure facility.

Zorya Russian troops shelled Zorya with Smerch MLRS, wounding a man and damaging three private houses.

Two people were wounded in Kurakhivtsyand two in Rivne, one in Zarichne and one in Serebryanka, which was attacked by a drone.

In Siversk , Russians dropped three UAVs and hit the town with Grad rockets, damaging a hospital and an educational institution.

61 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile were shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack20.09.24, 10:05 • 14424 views

In Lyman, four apartment buildings were damaged by a Smerchiv strike. In Pokrovsk , two enterprises were damaged, and in Novoukrainka - 9 households.

In addition, last night Russia opened fire on 4 localities. In Bilytske  , two educational institutions were damaged, and in Dobropillia, an infrastructure facility was damaged. In Kramatorsk , 4 apartment buildings, an educational institution and an administrative building were damaged, while in Sloviansk there were no damages

- the regional police said. 
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

