Three killed, eight wounded, damaged educational institutions: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled 17 localities in Donetsk region. Three local residents were killed and eight wounded. 58 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings and educational institutions.
Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, September 19, killing three local residents and injuring eight others. In addition, on the night of September 20, the Russian army attacked 4 settlements in the region, damaging educational institutions. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
Over the day, police documented 2,816 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector.
17 settlements were under fire. 58 civilian objects were damaged, including 43 residential buildings, a hospital, an educational institution, a shop, businesses, and critical infrastructure.
In Chasovyi Yar, two civilians were killed by drone and artillery strikes and a private house was damaged.
Kostyantynivka was shelled by the occupiers with Grad multiple rocket launchers and artillery, killing a man, damaging an apartment building and 15 private houses, power grids and gas pipelines.
Occupants opened fire more than 130 times in Luhansk region over the last day - RMA20.09.24, 10:43 • 13006 views
The enemy attacked Kurakhove with three UMPK air bombs and artillery, injuring a civilian, destroying an apartment building, 6 private houses and a critical infrastructure facility.
Zorya Russian troops shelled Zorya with Smerch MLRS, wounding a man and damaging three private houses.
Two people were wounded in Kurakhivtsyand two in Rivne, one in Zarichne and one in Serebryanka, which was attacked by a drone.
In Siversk , Russians dropped three UAVs and hit the town with Grad rockets, damaging a hospital and an educational institution.
61 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile were shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack20.09.24, 10:05 • 14424 views
In Lyman, four apartment buildings were damaged by a Smerchiv strike. In Pokrovsk , two enterprises were damaged, and in Novoukrainka - 9 households.
In addition, last night Russia opened fire on 4 localities. In Bilytske , two educational institutions were damaged, and in Dobropillia, an infrastructure facility was damaged. In Kramatorsk , 4 apartment buildings, an educational institution and an administrative building were damaged, while in Sloviansk there were no damages