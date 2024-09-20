Three killed, eight wounded, damaged educational institutions: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, September 19, killing three local residents and injuring eight others. In addition, on the night of September 20, the Russian army attacked 4 settlements in the region, damaging educational institutions. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

Over the day, police documented 2,816 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector.

17 settlements were under fire. 58 civilian objects were damaged, including 43 residential buildings, a hospital, an educational institution, a shop, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

In Chasovyi Yar, two civilians were killed by drone and artillery strikes and a private house was damaged.

Kostyantynivka was shelled by the occupiers with Grad multiple rocket launchers and artillery, killing a man, damaging an apartment building and 15 private houses, power grids and gas pipelines.

The enemy attacked Kurakhove with three UMPK air bombs and artillery, injuring a civilian, destroying an apartment building, 6 private houses and a critical infrastructure facility.

Zorya Russian troops shelled Zorya with Smerch MLRS, wounding a man and damaging three private houses.

Two people were wounded in Kurakhivtsyand two in Rivne, one in Zarichne and one in Serebryanka, which was attacked by a drone.

In Siversk , Russians dropped three UAVs and hit the town with Grad rockets, damaging a hospital and an educational institution.

In Lyman, four apartment buildings were damaged by a Smerchiv strike. In Pokrovsk , two enterprises were damaged, and in Novoukrainka - 9 households.