Three cyclists of the Ukrainian national team were injured in an accident during a training session

In the Lviv region, as a result of an accident, three cyclists of the Ukrainian national team were injured during a training session, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on June 26, at about 12:50, on the Skhidnitsa-Pesochnaya highway near the village of Solonskoye, Drohobych district.

As previously established by law enforcement officers, the driver of the car "Peugeot 407", a 47-year-old resident of Lviv, collided with a cyclist, a 17-year-old resident of the Kiev region, as a result of which the athlete collided with two more cyclists, 17-year-old residents of the Mykolaiv and Kiev regions.

"All the girls are members of the Ukrainian national cycling team and conducted team training. As a result of the accident, they were injured and taken to a medical facility," the police said.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 286 (violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided for by the sanction of the article is restriction of freedom for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

