Threats to journalist Mykhailo Tkach because of the investigation. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41569 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33619 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65817 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34137 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60031 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250768 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237918 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224693 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83181 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60031 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65817 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113880 views
Threats to journalist Mykhailo Tkach because of the investigation. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation

Threats to journalist Mykhailo Tkach because of the investigation. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33941 views

Journalists reported attempts to pressure, threats and obstruction of their journalistic activities, which led to the launch of a pre-trial investigation by the Prosecutor General's Office into the fact of influence on a journalist and threats of murder or violence against a journalist.

Journalists of the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet reported attempts to pressure, threats and obstruction of journalistic activities. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that a pre-trial investigation had been launched, UNN reports.

...criminal proceedings have been initiated following a complaint from journalists of the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet about attempts to pressure, threaten and obstruct journalistic activities 

- the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, the pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - influence on a journalist with the aim of obstructing the performance of his professional duties and Part 1 of Article 345-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - threats of murder, violence against a journalist in connection with the exercise of lawful professional activity.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Shevchenkivskyi Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

The investigation is under the control of the prosecutor's office.

As reported by UP editor Sevgil Musayeva, on May 10, the head of the Investigations Department, Mykhailo Tkach, received a message in one of the messengers from an addressee who introduced himself as Oleksandr Slobozhenko (the subject of the recent investigation "Unfit"), with a proposal to "make a settlement" for a monetary reward.  The text of the message ends with the words: "I don't advise you to delay your response. I know how to fight too".

According to her, on May 11, there were a number of unsuccessful attempts by unauthorized persons to log into Mikhail's Monobank account throughout the day.  The journalist began receiving dozens of calls from unknown numbers and SMS with authorization codes from banking and credit institutions.

On January 13, at least 10 employees of the online edition received threatening letters on their e-mail accounts:  "I have already written about it to Tkach, but apparently it did not reach him, I will try to convey the thought for the last time. Sometimes the ability to close your mouth in time saves lives. My offer to close the issue in peace is still valid, I'm waiting for an answer. С."

"It is noteworthy that messages of the same content were sent not only to the editorial but also to personal e-mail addresses of journalists. Including those that have not been used for a long time," Musayeva added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

