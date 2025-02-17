ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Those who are ready to take responsibility will be at the negotiating table: Zelensky on China's participation in peace talks

Those who are ready to take responsibility will be at the negotiating table: Zelensky on China's participation in peace talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28627 views

The President of Ukraine has declared his readiness to engage China in peace talks under certain conditions. These include a willingness to take responsibility for security guarantees, stopping Putin, and investing in Ukraine's recovery.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not ruled out China's participation in peace talks, but those who are ready to take responsibility for guaranteeing security, stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and investing in Ukraine's recovery will sit at the negotiating table. Zelensky told journalists during an official visit to the UAE, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As for China. Look, we have always said that we are ready to have the presence of serious players. But at this moment, the table will be filled with those who are ready to take responsibility for security guarantees, assistance, stopping Putin, and investing in Ukraine's recovery

- Zelensky said.

Addendum 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important for Ukraine to speak and engage China in negotiations, and to help pressure Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and called on Beijing to discuss a peace formula, and invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Kyiv.

