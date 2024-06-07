This year may open a tourist route "Ukrainian Venice"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 46403 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144660 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149213 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244909 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164490 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222774 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 80242 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111017 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40202 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53123 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 90237 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244909 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222774 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221968 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 46403 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27170 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32102 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111017 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112702 views
This year may open a tourist route "Ukrainian Venice"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16664 views

The authorities of the Odessa region are studying the possibility of opening a tourist route "Ukrainian Venice" in the city of Vilkovo, which will allow you to make excursions and health trips to the area known for its nature, fruits and warmer climate than Odessa.

The authorities of the Odessa region are studying the possibility of opening a tourist route of the Ukrainian Venice - the city of Vilkovo. This was stated in an interview with TSN by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

We want to make excursions around Vilkovo within the limits of what is allowed, so that our people go to health improvement there as well. There is beautiful nature, there are wonderful fruits, because it is a few degrees warmer there than in Odessa. We want cities that have always been the tourist mecca of Ukraine to start launching,

"he says.

The keeper also estimated the probability of opening beaches in Zatoka.

At the beginning of the war, there were questions about the possibility of landing troops. These issues will be studied, but I think that today it is unrealistic, " he added.

Odessa region prepares for the beach season - Kiper6/7/24, 11:10 AM • 23382 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyUNN-Odesa
veniceVenice
ukraineUkraine

