This year may open a tourist route "Ukrainian Venice"

The authorities of the Odessa region are studying the possibility of opening a tourist route of the Ukrainian Venice - the city of Vilkovo. This was stated in an interview with TSN by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

We want to make excursions around Vilkovo within the limits of what is allowed, so that our people go to health improvement there as well. There is beautiful nature, there are wonderful fruits, because it is a few degrees warmer there than in Odessa. We want cities that have always been the tourist mecca of Ukraine to start launching, "he says.

The keeper also estimated the probability of opening beaches in Zatoka.

At the beginning of the war, there were questions about the possibility of landing troops. These issues will be studied, but I think that today it is unrealistic, " he added.



Odessa region prepares for the beach season - Kiper