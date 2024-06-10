Gang led by criminal authority will be tried in Poltava region: they suspected of preparing murder of police officer and local deputy

In the Poltava region, members of an armed gang led by a criminal boss who are suspected of preparing the murder of a police officer and a local deputy will be tried, The National Police reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

During the investigation, according to the National Police, "they documented the preparation of malefactors to commit the murder of the deputy head of one of the district departments in the Dnipropetrovsk region and a deputy of the Poltava Regional Council." "They wanted to take the life of a law enforcement officer because of his professional activities, and a people's deputy - in connection with public work - he actively fought against drug trafficking in the region," the police said.

Law enforcement officers, as noted, also established the involvement of the defendants in crimes committed during 2023: the premeditated murder of a resident of Kremenchug, who was shot with a sawn-off shotgun, and the attempted murder of another local resident who sold weapons to suspects.

"The activities of the armed gang were organized by a 48-year-old criminal authority, who involved men of athletic build aged from 16 to 31 years in illegal actions. One of the participants was the 22-year-old native son of the leader, who was actually supposed to commit the murder. To implement the planned project, the father instructed his son to undergo appropriate training in the shooting gallery," the police said.

In early February 2024, the police neutralized the gang's activities and detained its members. Then eight defendants, depending on the participation of each, investigators reported suspicions.

"Now the pre-trial investigation is completed. The indictment against the organizer, his son and 5 other members of the armed gang was sent to the court for consideration of the case on its merits. They are in custody. Another participant is wanted, materials on him are allocated in separate proceedings," the police said.

The defendants can face up to 15 years in prison for their crimes.

