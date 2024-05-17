They tried to pull a guy out of a bus by force: the Human Rights Campaign responded to the actions of the military in Odesa

The Odesa regional CCC and JV responded to a video showing CCC soldiers forcibly trying to pull a guy out of a bus. The servicemen were brought to disciplinary responsibility, reports UNN.

Regarding the incident that occurred in public transport in Odesa on May 17, 2024. Servicemen of the JCC and JV who committed violations of the norms and procedure for communicating with citizens while performing their duties were brought to disciplinary responsibility - the statement said.

It is noted that the management of the Odesa Regional TCC and JV condemns such behavior and systematically works with the staff on the inadmissibility of the use of physical force and foul language.

"However, the human factor and excessive emotionality in the behavior of both the military and civilians are obvious," the TCC noted.

In addition, the MCC reminded that a new law on mobilization comes into force on May 18, according to which Ukrainian citizens must have their IDs with them, and MCC and JV military personnel are authorized to check them.

"Take care not to expose yourself to conflict situations and liability under the current legislation," the TCC urged.

Context

Today, a new video with an incident involving representatives of the TCC was posted on social media . The video shows how the military tried to forcefully pull the guy out of the bus. Passengers, mostly women, surrounded him and forced him to let go. In the end, the military left the bus alone, leaving the boy in the cabin.

Another video, filmed in the region at a checkpoint, shows TCC officers stopping a car and trying to convince the driver to get out of the vehicle by putting their hands inside the cabin.

Addendum

On May 16, a video was posted on social media showing men in military uniforms forcibly pulling a man out of a minibus and taking him to a car. According to eyewitnesses, pepper spray was used in the bus.

Subsequently, the Odesa regional TCC and JV responded to a video showing a conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC and JV in public transport in Odesa on May 16. An internal investigation was launched.