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They pushed the old bandage deeper: a patient told about complications after surgery at the Odesa Odrex clinic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1518 views

Due to medical negligence by the staff of the Odesa "Odrex" clinic, the woman developed an infection after gynecological surgery. A foreign object was found and removed at another facility.

They pushed the old bandage deeper: a patient told about complications after surgery at the Odesa Odrex clinic

In the private Odesa clinic Odrex, a patient who underwent a gynecological operation had a bandage left in her body, which led to complications and suppuration. This was reported by Khrystyna Totkailo, co-founder of the StopOdrex initiative, as conveyed by UNN.

According to Khrystyna Totkailo, a former patient of "Odrex" shared her story on the initiative's website StopOdrex.

The woman underwent an operation at the Odrex clinic – she had a Bartholin's gland cleaned. This is a gynecological procedure performed to remove pus or secretion by surgical incision, laser evaporation, or drainage from one of the paired glands that secrete lubrication. According to Khrystyna Totkailo, despite the fact that this procedure concerns an intimate area, medical professionals classify this operation as a "one-day operation," it lasts up to an hour and is performed under local anesthesia.

She added that the operation itself went smoothly. However, problems began later. 

After the intervention, a bandage drain was installed, which was supposed to be changed daily. I regularly went for flushes and followed all the recommendations of the "Odrex" doctors. Over time, I got worse, and suppuration began. I repeatedly told the doctor that something was wrong. I was sent for new examinations: ultrasound, tests, other procedures. But the cause could not be determined

- Khrystyna Totkailo quotes a former patient of "Odrex" on her Facebook page.

According to the woman, in the postoperative period she took antibiotics, which, as it turned out later, saved her life. 

Indeed, when she went to another doctor (because at "Odrex" they could not only not help her, but even determine what was happening to her) – it turned out that during one of the dressings, a medical worker at the Odrex clinic did not remove the old bandage and simply pushed it deeper with a new bandage. The old bandage festered in the woman's body. The doctor from another clinic simply washed out the old bandage with hydrogen peroxide

- Khrystyna Totkailo noted.

At the same time, the former patient kept an audio recording of the conversation with the Odrex gynecologist as a reminder of what happened to her.  

This is a story about "almost…", a moment in life when you get another birthday. This is a story about medical negligence and inattention to health issues, when one mistake can cost a patient's health and life. And every time I read letters sent to us and to the website https://stopodrex.net/, and to Telegram https://t.me/odrexstop – I think that this is not an isolated case, unfortunately there are many such stories. Behind each of them lies pain, fear and the question: how could this have happened at all and why me?

- noted Khrystyna Totkailo, who lost her father as a result of treatment at "Odrex".

At StopOdrex, they urge everyone who has suffered as a result of treatment at the Odesa private clinic to share their stories and emphasize that if they are concerned about their own safety, stories can be published anonymously.

Recall

StopOdrex is an independent website created by patients and relatives of those who died after treatment at the "Odrex" clinic. Activists collect and publish stories on the website about their experience of treatment at the Odesa private clinic. The platform allows appeals to be published openly or anonymously, without editing or censorship. It was after the appearance of this resource that many people first dared to tell their stories publicly. Moreover, people say that their negative reviews on other platforms were previously deleted.

Lilia Podolyak

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