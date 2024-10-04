They inhale toxic substances on camera: Lubinets warned of a dangerous trend among children

A new dangerous trend is rapidly spreading on social media - children inhaling vapors of household toxic substances on camera. This was warned by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

Dear parents! A new dangerous trend is rapidly spreading on social media that can have serious consequences for the health and lives of your children: children inhale vapors of household toxic substances on camera, participating in a deadly flash mob - The ombudsman said.

Lubinets advises parents to follow their children and warn them about the dangers of the Internet. In particular, he advises parents to

Be vigilant about the content that children view and create online.

Talk to your children about the dangers of the Internet.”,



Watch for changes in children's behavior.



Teach your children the basics of internet safety, such as privacy and the dangers of communicating with strangers.



Regarding this dangerous trend, and in order to protect the rights of children, I have asked the National Police to respond to the situation and take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of this dangerous trend - Lubinets summarized.

Recall

According to Beyond Conflict, 80% of Ukrainian children have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. The WHO reports that about 10 million Ukrainians are at risk of mental health problems.