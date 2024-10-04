They inhale toxic substances on camera: Lubinets warned of a dangerous trend among children
Kyiv • UNN
A dangerous trend is spreading on social media - children inhaling toxic substances on camera. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets urges parents to be vigilant and has appealed to the police to prevent the spread of this trend.
A new dangerous trend is rapidly spreading on social media - children inhaling vapors of household toxic substances on camera. This was warned by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.
Details
Dear parents! A new dangerous trend is rapidly spreading on social media that can have serious consequences for the health and lives of your children: children inhale vapors of household toxic substances on camera, participating in a deadly flash mob
Lubinets advises parents to follow their children and warn them about the dangers of the Internet. In particular, he advises parents to
- Be vigilant about the content that children view and create online.
- Talk to your children about the dangers of the Internet.”,
- Watch for changes in children's behavior.
- Teach your children the basics of internet safety, such as privacy and the dangers of communicating with strangers.
Regarding this dangerous trend, and in order to protect the rights of children, I have asked the National Police to respond to the situation and take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of this dangerous trend
Recall
According to Beyond Conflict, 80% of Ukrainian children have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. The WHO reports that about 10 million Ukrainians are at risk of mental health problems.