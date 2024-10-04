They do not discharge in the cold and have more charge cycles - Brovary mayor about the systems equipped with hromada traffic lights

The Brovary community has almost completed the installation of alternative power sources for traffic lights. In the event of power outages, the equipment will allow traffic lights to operate even at sub-zero temperatures. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in his Telegram channel , UNN reports.

Details

In fact, hybrid solar inverters and batteries have been installed at 26 sites to ensure the smooth operation of traffic lights during possible power outages. This is almost 98% of all traffic lights in Brovary. According to experts, the equipment installed in our city has a much higher number of charge cycles and does not lose capacity at sub-zero temperatures - Ihor Sapozhko wrote.

Recall

Traffic light facilities began to be equipped with autonomous power sources in December 2022. At that time, solar panels with batteries and an inverter were installed at one of the city's busiest intersections: Kyivska, Vyacheslav Chornovil, and Heroiv Ukrayiny streets. The cost of the work was about UAH 365 thousand.

In June-July 2024, traffic lights were equipped with inverters and batteries at the intersections of Kyivska and Chorni Zaporozhets, Kyivska and Yaroslav Mudryi, Kyivska and Symona Petliura, Kyivska and Heroiv Ukrainy, Kyivska and Taras Shevchenko streets. The estimated cost for each of these objects was about 80 thousand hryvnias.

In August of this year, the city purchased two million hryvnias worth of equipment to equip all traffic light facilities in the city with alternative energy sources.