They discussed Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure: Kuleba calls on Azerbaijani Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian aid, and coordinated further bilateral contacts.
"During our conversation, Jeyhun Bayramov and I noted the high level of cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. I thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance. I also informed my colleague about Russia's strikes on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure. We have coordinated further bilateral contacts," Kuleba said on Twitter.
