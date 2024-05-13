They discussed Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure: Kuleba calls on Azerbaijani Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and coordinate further contacts, UNN reports.

"During our conversation, Jeyhun Bayramov and I noted the high level of cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. I thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance. I also informed my colleague about Russia's strikes on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure. We have coordinated further bilateral contacts," Kuleba said on Twitter.

