Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
They discussed combat aircraft, air defense, and ammunition: Umerov meets with French Defense Minister

They discussed combat aircraft, air defense, and ammunition: Umerov meets with French Defense Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20084 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu. The parties discussed strengthening defense cooperation, coordination of countering Russian aggression and critical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecorne to discuss strengthening defense cooperation and coordinating efforts to counter Russian aggression. UNN reports with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.

Details

Lecorneuil. Together with the Ukrainian delegation, represented by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Chief of the Main Logistics Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov and Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, we discussed a number of important issues

- Umerov said. 

According to him, the main topic of the meeting was to strengthen defense cooperation and coordinate efforts to counter Russian aggression.

Umerov after a massive Russian attack: "We need to lift restrictions on strikes on enemy military targets"

Also during the conversation with the partners, Major General Horbatyuk informed in detail about the current operational situation on the battlefield, and Lieutenant General Shevtsov outlined the critical needs to strengthen our soldiers.

The minister emphasized that air defense systems and missiles for them remain a priority for Ukraine. Umerov is confident that in order to respond to these terrorist attacks, it is especially important to expand Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

Other critical priorities include combat aircraft, electronic warfare equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery, and ammunition. We paid special attention to the development of cooperation between the Ukrainian and French defense industries. We discussed the creation of joint ventures and co-financing of production. We have specific projects, an action plan, and deadlines. Our teams are already actively working on this

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov took part in a meeting with EU defense ministers. They discussed the strengthening of air defense, the creation of a "security belt" over the western regions, and increased investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

