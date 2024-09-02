They discussed combat aircraft, air defense, and ammunition: Umerov meets with French Defense Minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecorne to discuss strengthening defense cooperation and coordinating efforts to counter Russian aggression. UNN reports with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.

Lecorneuil. Together with the Ukrainian delegation, represented by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Chief of the Main Logistics Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov and Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, we discussed a number of important issues - Umerov said.

According to him, the main topic of the meeting was to strengthen defense cooperation and coordinate efforts to counter Russian aggression.



Also during the conversation with the partners, Major General Horbatyuk informed in detail about the current operational situation on the battlefield, and Lieutenant General Shevtsov outlined the critical needs to strengthen our soldiers.

The minister emphasized that air defense systems and missiles for them remain a priority for Ukraine. Umerov is confident that in order to respond to these terrorist attacks, it is especially important to expand Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

Other critical priorities include combat aircraft, electronic warfare equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery, and ammunition. We paid special attention to the development of cooperation between the Ukrainian and French defense industries. We discussed the creation of joint ventures and co-financing of production. We have specific projects, an action plan, and deadlines. Our teams are already actively working on this - summarized the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov took part in a meeting with EU defense ministers. They discussed the strengthening of air defense, the creation of a “security belt” over the western regions, and increased investment in Ukraine's defense industry.