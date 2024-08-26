Umerov after a massive Russian attack: “We need to lift restrictions on strikes on enemy military targets”

Russia's massive attack on Ukrainian cities proves once again that in order to win, Ukraine needs long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on military targets in Russia, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, UNN reports .

Last night, Russia struck again at our cities. Civilians were injured, homes were destroyed, and critical infrastructure was damaged. This proves once again that in order to win, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on enemy military targets. - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Umerov also said that Ukraine is preparing “its own response” to Russia's attacks.

“Weapons of our own production,” the minister added.

