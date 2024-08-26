ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Umerov after a massive Russian attack: “We need to lift restrictions on strikes on enemy military targets”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115124 views

Defense Minister Umerov says that to win, Ukraine needs long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russian military targets. Ukraine is preparing “weapons of its own production” in response to the attacks.

Russia's massive attack on Ukrainian cities proves once again that in order to win, Ukraine  needs long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on military targets in Russia, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, UNN reports .

Last night, Russia struck again at our cities. Civilians were injured, homes were destroyed, and critical infrastructure was damaged. This proves once again that in order to win, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on enemy military targets.

Umerov also said that Ukraine is preparing “its own response” to Russia's attacks.

“Weapons of our own production,” the minister added. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

