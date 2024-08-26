SES: 5 people killed and 30 injured in Russian attack

As a result of a massive Russian attack, more than 50 Ukrainian settlements were hit, and more than 57 facilities were damaged as a result of enemy strikes, killing 5 people and injuring 30, the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said in the telethon on Monday, UNN writes.

The attack took place in more than 50 settlements, and more than 57 facilities were hit. As for the total number of victims, we have 5 people killed and 30 injured - Khorunzhyi pointed out.

He said that 740 rescuers and 176 pieces of equipment were involved in the work across the country.

