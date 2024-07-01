They demand to investigate crimes in Ukraine: George and Amal Clooney Foundation sues Russian military

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

They demand to investigate crimes in Ukraine: George and Amal Clooney Foundation sues Russian military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17682 views

According to the Foundation, on Monday, a lawsuit was filed with the Austrian Federal Prosecutor's Office demanding an investigation into crimes of sexual violence and murder committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

They demand to investigate crimes in Ukraine: George and Amal Clooney Foundation sues Russian military

The International Center for the Defense of Human Rights (CEHRI) and the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), headed by UN human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, Hollywood star George Clooney, are suing the Russian military, UNN reports with reference to BILD.

Details

According to the foundation, on Monday, a lawsuit was filed with the Austrian Federal Prosecutor's Office demanding an investigation into crimes of sexual violence and murder committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

It is based on evidence against the criminals who seized a village in the Kyiv region in the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. CFJ represents two women who were raped by Russian soldiers at the time.

Crimes of the russian Federation in Ukraine: Lithuania recognizes 130 Ukrainians as victims29.02.24, 14:51 • 22699 views

The lawsuit is directed against the direct perpetrators of the crimes, as well as seven mid-level and senior commanders recognized as suspects.

"Olena" and "Olga" (names changed) were taken from their homes at night by drunk Russian soldiers accompanied by their commander. The soldiers came to Olena first. When she asked if the soldiers would kill her, the commander said she had nothing to fear because "the guys just want to have fun.

Then the soldiers went to Olga's house. When her husband tried to stop them from taking his wife away, the soldiers shot him dead on the spot.

ICC investigates Russian cyberattacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as war crimes - media15.06.24, 00:32 • 40577 views

According to the lawsuit, after repeated rapes, both women managed to escape and return to their homes. A few weeks later, the village was liberated by Ukrainian troops. One of the women stayed there, while the other fled to Austria.

CEHRI, an Austrian non-profit organization, conducted a detailed legal analysis that showed that, based on the principles of extraterritorial jurisdiction, Austria has the authority to investigate and prosecute these crimes as war crimes and crimes against humanity in Austrian courts.

CFJ Foundation noted in its statement: "The crimes were committed as part of a widespread and systematic pattern of human rights violations against civilians in the territories occupied by Russian forces, which has been extensively documented by UN bodies and other organizations.

Prosecutor General: Russian war crimes in Kyiv region are being investigated as possible elements of genocide01.04.24, 17:45 • 22766 views

"This case is, above all, a testament to the incredible courage of two Ukrainian women who decided to speak out and seek justice," says Anja Neistat, Legal Director of the European Court Docket Initiative.

The case file includes detailed evidence collected during on-site investigations in Ukraine, as well as a comprehensive analysis of open-source data used to gather information about individual criminals, command structures and other evidence.

CEHRI calls on the Austrian authorities to launch criminal investigations and issue international arrest warrants for the suspects.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
United Nations
Austria
Ukraine
Kyiv
