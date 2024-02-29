Crimes of the russian Federation in Ukraine: Lithuania recognizes 130 Ukrainians as victims

The Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office has stated that its investigators have talked to more than 5,000 Ukrainians as part of the investigation into russia's war crimes, and 130 have been recognized as victims. This was stated by Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskene during a briefing on the sidelines of the United for Justice conference. United for Heritage, reports UNN.

Investigators talked to more than 5 thousand Ukrainians. 130 people from Ukraine have been recognized as victims. These figures change daily as people are interviewed - Grunskene said.

Recall

Due to the murder of Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius in Mariupol, the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office has served three militants from the "donetsk people's republic" with suspicion.

