They can't "fall for it," they'll look for options as a last resort: likely reaction of EU partners to Putin's claim of readiness for negotiations

According to Bloomberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly sent a "signal" of readiness for negotiations on the war in Russia. Oleksiy Yizhak, head of the sector of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, commented on the likely reaction of the main countries that support Ukraine to the Kremlin leader's accusation on the air of KIEV24, UNN reports .

They cannot "fall for it". But they can consider what can be done - the expert noted.

In his opinion, if we take into account unfavorable developments, such as poor prospects for mobilization and military assistance, including problems with weapons, then the main Western partners may consider options that will allow them to preserve Ukraine, according to the current situation.

Suppose if they see that things are bad, they will look for certain options to keep Ukraine as it is. - the expert says.

However, Oleksiy Yizhak emphasized that everything will be fine with Western aid in the coming weeks.

Recall

US President Joe Biden is hopeful that a deal on the US-Mexico border that could unlock funding for Ukrainecan be reached this week, at least in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and said he is ready to approve "sweeping changes.

The UN Refugee Agency has warned of a projected slowdown in aid to Ukraine, noting that the humanitarian situation in the country remains dire.