Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“Stop misleading people! Rehabilitation has been and will be!” - Kravchenko on the merger of two regional hospitals in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13384 views

The Kyiv Regional Council approved the merger of the rehabilitation center with the regional hospital. Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the CRMA, assured that this would not lead to the liquidation of the center, but rather would contribute to its development.

Today, the Kyiv Regional Council has put an end to the merger of the Kyiv Regional Center for Rehabilitation Medicine with the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital. But the merger of the two regional hospitals will not lead to the liquidation of the rehabilitation center. This was stated by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the CRMA, on. He also called for an end to speculation on this topic, UNN reports.

Stop misleading people!!! Rehabilitation has been and will be! Moreover, we will develop it. Medical services on the basis of the center will be provided continuously.I have also personally agreed with American businessman Dell Loy Hansen on the construction of a new rehabilitation building. We are already working on this with the best medical engineers. It will be a building with modern operating rooms and intensive care units, a diagnostic department and an orthopedic and prosthetic laboratory

- Kravchenko said on Facebook. 

Kravchenko also said that the RECOVERY unit remains in place and will provide the necessary assistance to the military. The staffing potential is maintained, and the positions of doctors have not been reduced.

"Therefore, I emphasize once again! The merger of the two regional hospitals will not lead to the liquidation of the rehabilitation center! We are talking only about the development and expansion of rehabilitation opportunities for our veterans and, in general, a hospital with a full range of modern medical services," Kravchenko emphasized.

Earlier , UNN reported that the Kyiv Regional Council decided to merge the Kyiv Regional Center for Rehabilitation Medicine with the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Both are municipal non-profit enterprises of the regional council.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv region
facebookFacebook
kyivKyiv

