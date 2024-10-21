There will be a systemic, personnel and procedural response: Zelensky on MSEC
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced preparations for a NSDC meeting on violations in the work of the MSEC. Zelenskyy announced a future systemic, personnel and procedural response to the identified problems.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a systemic, personnel and procedural response to the work of medical and social expert commissions (MSECs). Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
Today we held the necessary preparatory meetings before the NSDC. There are many new details. Unfortunately, there are hundreds of episodes of violations at various levels due to the dishonest work of the MSEC. There will be a systemic, personnel and procedural response
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities. Zelenskyy expects swift action from law enforcement to expose corruption schemes and punish those responsible.