"There’s never been a restriction" - White House on the Ukrainians shooting down hostile aircraft in Russia

For Ukraine, there have never been restrictions on shooting down enemy aircraft in Russia since the beginning of the war. This was stated by the White House national security communications adviser John Kirby during a briefing on June 4, writes UNN.

There’s never been a restriction on the Ukrainians shooting down hostile aircraft, even if those aircraft are not necessarily in Ukrainian airspace. I mean, they can shoot down Russian airplanes that pose an impending threat. And they have. They have since the beginning of the war Kirby said in response to a question about whether the partial lifting of restrictions on the use of US weapons on Russian territory gives Ukraine the freedom to shoot down Russian planes that launch planning bombs from Russian territory.

At the same time, a White House official, when asked whether he could confirm reports that Ukraine had used US weapons across the border with Russia for the first time, said that "I cannot confirm your first question."

