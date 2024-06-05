"There’s never been a restriction" - White House on the Ukrainians shooting down hostile aircraft in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
According to White House national security communications adviser John Kirby, Ukraine has never had restrictions on shooting down enemy aircraft, even if these aircraft are not in Ukrainian airspace.
For Ukraine, there have never been restrictions on shooting down enemy aircraft in Russia since the beginning of the war. This was stated by the White House national security communications adviser John Kirby during a briefing on June 4, writes UNN.
There’s never been a restriction on the Ukrainians shooting down hostile aircraft, even if those aircraft are not necessarily in Ukrainian airspace. I mean, they can shoot down Russian airplanes that pose an impending threat. And they have. They have since the beginning of the war
At the same time, a White House official, when asked whether he could confirm reports that Ukraine had used US weapons across the border with Russia for the first time, said that "I cannot confirm your first question."
