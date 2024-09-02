They don't have a scenario for defeating the Russian Federation yet: Reznikov explained why the allies do not allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128542 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133423 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219598 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164402 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159665 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145820 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209883 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112700 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197138 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105235 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 94188 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108460 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105319 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 82546 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 69540 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209883 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197138 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223470 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211127 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45956 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 69540 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154414 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153390 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157298 views
They don't have a scenario for defeating the Russian Federation yet: Reznikov explained why the allies do not allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons

They don't have a scenario for defeating the Russian Federation yet: Reznikov explained why the allies do not allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53280 views

The former Minister of Defense of Ukraine believes that some partners do not allow the use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia due to the lack of a scenario for the complete defeat of the Russian Federation and fear of its consequences.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov suggested that the some allies does not authorize the use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia because "they have not yet found a model for a complete defeat of Russia." He said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

"You know, it seems to me that we need to talk a little bit in a stretched mode, perhaps. The fact is that this is an evolutionary process. I remember very well that at one time we had restrictions on the use of even short-range weapons, starting with ATGMs or MANPADS, because many expert analysts who advise their leaders, including those in the White House, have not yet found a model for a complete defeat of Russia," Reznikov said.

Zelenskyy: long-range capability of Ukrainian defense forces is among the first issues in agreements with partners31.08.24, 21:04 • 61161 view

According to him, the United States "already believes in Ukraine's victory, and they want Ukraine to win, and they are doing everything to ensure that we win.

"And we will definitely win, I have no doubt. But as strange as it may sound, there is still no scenario of Russia's defeat in the minds of those expert analysts.

They are frightened because they don't know what will happen tomorrow. They think: "Okay, what if Russia loses? There will be an internal collapse, the collapse of the empire, some kind of internal showdown... what will this do? Who will control nuclear weapons? And what will happen to the migration from Russia that will run to Europe? What will happen to China's influence, for example, on those territories?" These are the scenarios that still scare them.

And that is why, I think, this is the main reason why we are not allowed to win quickly and efficiently," Reznikov summarized.

Ukraine to present Biden administration with list of targets it wants to hit with long-range weapons - Politico27.08.24, 12:06 • 61389 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

