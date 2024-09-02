They don't have a scenario for defeating the Russian Federation yet: Reznikov explained why the allies do not allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov suggested that the some allies does not authorize the use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia because "they have not yet found a model for a complete defeat of Russia." He said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

"You know, it seems to me that we need to talk a little bit in a stretched mode, perhaps. The fact is that this is an evolutionary process. I remember very well that at one time we had restrictions on the use of even short-range weapons, starting with ATGMs or MANPADS, because many expert analysts who advise their leaders, including those in the White House, have not yet found a model for a complete defeat of Russia," Reznikov said.

According to him, the United States "already believes in Ukraine's victory, and they want Ukraine to win, and they are doing everything to ensure that we win.

"And we will definitely win, I have no doubt. But as strange as it may sound, there is still no scenario of Russia's defeat in the minds of those expert analysts.

They are frightened because they don't know what will happen tomorrow. They think: "Okay, what if Russia loses? There will be an internal collapse, the collapse of the empire, some kind of internal showdown... what will this do? Who will control nuclear weapons? And what will happen to the migration from Russia that will run to Europe? What will happen to China's influence, for example, on those territories?" These are the scenarios that still scare them.

And that is why, I think, this is the main reason why we are not allowed to win quickly and efficiently," Reznikov summarized.

