There is no enemy in Avdiivka. Situation under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Tsehotskyi

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104664 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114342 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144846 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178084 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285472 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38885 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42380 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52910 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73501 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 39949 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104664 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285472 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237626 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262783 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73520 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144850 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107701 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107640 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123691 views
There is no enemy in Avdiivka. Situation under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Tsehotskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53915 views

According to officer Serhiy Tsehotskyi, the Ukrainian military is holding control of Avdiivka without the presence of Russian troops, despite the fact that they are actively amassing reserves in the area. Russian troops are conducting reconnaissance and subversive activities to identify weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense.

The Ukrainian military is keeping the situation in Avdiivka under control. There are no Russians in the city itself. However, the Russian army is actively mobilizing its reserves in this direction. This was stated on the air of Radio Liberty by officer of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Y. Handzyuk Serhiy Tsehotsky, reports UNN.

There is no enemy in Avdiivka. This is about Avdiivka. As for the front, the situation is under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  ... We are also working, we see something, we hear something, etc. We have our own sources of information, so we know that troops are arriving. They realize that they need more and more of them. 

- said Tsekhotsky.

Details

Tsehotskyi did not confirm the information of the American Institute for the Study of War that there are allegedly battles for the southern outskirts of Avdiivka. However, he did confirm the data

that Russian forces are arriving in the Avdiivka sector. However, it is currently impossible to say the exact number.

The soldier said that the occupiers are currently conducting reconnaissance in combat, trying to find weaknesses in Ukrainian defense. They are also actively launching reconnaissance drones to study the location of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Special attention is paid to Avdiivka: Zelenskyy heard reports on the situation on the front line25.01.24, 00:10 • 29703 views

Russian troops have begun preparations for the battle for Avdiivka after their failed attempt to surround the city. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War. Analysts also noted that the Russian army focused on an offensive in the southern residential area of Avdiivka.

The latest report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine statesthat on Friday, the occupants stormed Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka sector 19 times. In particular, in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

