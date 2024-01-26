There is no enemy in Avdiivka. Situation under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Tsehotskyi

The Ukrainian military is keeping the situation in Avdiivka under control. There are no Russians in the city itself. However, the Russian army is actively mobilizing its reserves in this direction. This was stated on the air of Radio Liberty by officer of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Y. Handzyuk Serhiy Tsehotsky, reports UNN.

There is no enemy in Avdiivka. This is about Avdiivka. As for the front, the situation is under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. ... We are also working, we see something, we hear something, etc. We have our own sources of information, so we know that troops are arriving. They realize that they need more and more of them. - said Tsekhotsky.

Tsehotskyi did not confirm the information of the American Institute for the Study of War that there are allegedly battles for the southern outskirts of Avdiivka. However, he did confirm the data

that Russian forces are arriving in the Avdiivka sector. However, it is currently impossible to say the exact number.

The soldier said that the occupiers are currently conducting reconnaissance in combat, trying to find weaknesses in Ukrainian defense. They are also actively launching reconnaissance drones to study the location of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russian troops have begun preparations for the battle for Avdiivka after their failed attempt to surround the city. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War. Analysts also noted that the Russian army focused on an offensive in the southern residential area of Avdiivka.

The latest report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine statesthat on Friday, the occupants stormed Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka sector 19 times. In particular, in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka.