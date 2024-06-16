There is a single vision of the future towards peace in Ukraine - Swiss President

The participants of the Peace Summit had many points of view, but as a result, there is now a unified vision of the future towards peace in Ukraine. This was stated by Swiss President Viola Amgerd during the Global Peace Summit, and added that the participants gave a good signal to the people of Ukraine, reports UNN correspondent .

For the first time, we started talking at the highest level about peace in Ukraine. We talked, and there were many points of view, but we made sure that we now have a unified vision of the future in this direction. We have given a good signal to the people of Ukraine. Most of the international community wants to help Ukraine and peace in Ukraine, - Amgerd said.

She noted that such issues as food security, nuclear safety, and the return of children were discussed.

The last question is when and how Russia will participate in resolving all these issues... The discussions of the last two days have shown that there are different points of view, but everyone agrees that international law and the UN Charter must be respected. Switzerland agrees to continue to play an important role in this process and dialogue. The whole world should know that we will continue to work towards building a sustainable peace, - Amgerd said.

Addendum

The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.