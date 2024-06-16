$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

There is a single vision of the future towards peace in Ukraine - Swiss President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22496 views

According to the President of Switzerland, Viola Amgerd, the participants of the Peace Summit had different points of view, but came to a common vision of achieving peace in Ukraine, which is a positive signal for Ukrainians.

There is a single vision of the future towards peace in Ukraine - Swiss President

The participants of the Peace Summit had many points of view, but as a result, there is now a unified vision of the future towards peace in Ukraine. This was stated by Swiss President Viola Amgerd during the Global Peace Summit, and added that the participants gave a good signal to the people of Ukraine, reports UNN correspondent .

For the first time, we started talking at the highest level about peace in Ukraine. We talked, and there were many points of view, but we made sure that we now have a unified vision of the future in this direction. We have given a good signal to the people of Ukraine. Most of the international community wants to help Ukraine and peace in Ukraine,

- Amgerd said.

She noted that such issues as food security, nuclear safety, and the return of children were discussed.

The last question is when and how Russia will participate in resolving all these issues... The discussions of the last two days have shown that there are different points of view, but everyone agrees that international law and the UN Charter must be respected. Switzerland agrees to continue to play an important role in this process and dialogue. The whole world should know that we will continue to work towards building a sustainable peace,

- Amgerd said.

Addendum

The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Switzerland
Ukraine
