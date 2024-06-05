There is a significant shortage in Kiev: YASNO explained why there are such long power outages in the capital

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 45219 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101310 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244735 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172968 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164463 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148173 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222667 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113006 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 79575 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110878 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 39385 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 52445 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 89380 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222667 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208998 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221870 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 45219 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26713 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31741 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110878 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112662 views
There is a significant shortage in Kiev: YASNO explained why there are such long power outages in the capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87617 views

According to Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, power outages in Kiev may last longer due to the large number of critical infrastructure.

In Kiev, power outages may be longer, given the scale of the city and, accordingly, the amount of critical infrastructure. This was stated by the general director of the Company YASNO Sergey Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details 

According to him, now the situation with electricity generation is unchanged. Ukraine taking into account the repairs of blocks and recent destruction, there is a catastrophic lack of electricity.

Therefore, there will be restrictions. They will be on the charts. so, in Kiev, they turn off a little more than in other regions. This is also due to a large number of critical infrastructure. In other words, the critical volume is subtracted from the maximum possible volume of consumption and the remainder is distributed among all consumers

Kovalenko explained. 

Hourly shutdown schedules will be applied tomorrow during the day - Ukrenergo

Addition

DTEK said that tomorrow, June 6, Kiev, Kiev, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions expect shutdown schedules. As explained by Power Engineers, Kiev has recently recorded a significant shortage of electricity, so blackouts occur in the light gray zone.

Important: a shutdown in the light gray zone is also a scheduled shutdown. If the situation allowed, at this time the houses that fall under this zone would be with light

- note in DTEK.

Recall

According to the chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky, the duration of power outages and consumption restrictions for domestic consumers vary in different regions due to regional features, such as the share of critical infrastructure and the level of industrial development.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyKyiv
dtekDTEK
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

