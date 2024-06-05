There is a significant shortage in Kiev: YASNO explained why there are such long power outages in the capital

In Kiev, power outages may be longer, given the scale of the city and, accordingly, the amount of critical infrastructure. This was stated by the general director of the Company YASNO Sergey Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, now the situation with electricity generation is unchanged. Ukraine taking into account the repairs of blocks and recent destruction, there is a catastrophic lack of electricity.

Therefore, there will be restrictions. They will be on the charts. so, in Kiev, they turn off a little more than in other regions. This is also due to a large number of critical infrastructure. In other words, the critical volume is subtracted from the maximum possible volume of consumption and the remainder is distributed among all consumers Kovalenko explained.

Hourly shutdown schedules will be applied tomorrow during the day - Ukrenergo

Addition

DTEK said that tomorrow, June 6, Kiev, Kiev, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions expect shutdown schedules. As explained by Power Engineers, Kiev has recently recorded a significant shortage of electricity, so blackouts occur in the light gray zone.

Important: a shutdown in the light gray zone is also a scheduled shutdown. If the situation allowed, at this time the houses that fall under this zone would be with light - note in DTEK.

Recall

According to the chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky, the duration of power outages and consumption restrictions for domestic consumers vary in different regions due to regional features, such as the share of critical infrastructure and the level of industrial development.