Hourly shutdown schedules will be applied tomorrow during the day - Ukrenergo

On Thursday, June 6, Hourly shutdown schedules will be applied for industrial and domestic consumers throughout the day. If the limits are exceeded, emergency shutdowns can be applied for all categories of consumers. This is reported by Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, June 6, a shortage in the energy system is predicted throughout the day. Electricity consumption limits will be valid for each region from 00:00 to 24:00. To comply with the limits, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers - the message says.

Ukrenergo noted that if the limits are exceeded, emergency shutdowns can be applied for all categories of consumers.

According to the chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky, the duration of power outages and consumption restrictions for domestic consumers vary in different regions due to regional features, such as the share of critical infrastructure and the level of industrial development.