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There are no Ukrainians among those injured in a major bus accident in Spain — Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Eighty-three people were injured in a bus accident near Barcelona. The Foreign Ministry preliminarily reported that there were no Ukrainian citizens among them.

There are no Ukrainians among those injured in a major bus accident in Spain — Foreign Ministry
Photo: BILD

Preliminarily, there are no Ukrainians among those injured in a large-scale traffic accident near Barcelona, Spain, where a bus fell into a ravine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed journalists of this on October 26, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, there are no Ukrainian citizens among those injured in the road traffic accident involving a bus in the municipality of Fogars de Montclús (Barcelona Province)

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

It will be recalled

A large-scale road traffic accident involving a bus occurred in Spain, leaving 83 people injured. The bus veered off a mountain road and overturned in a steep ravine.

Julia Shramko

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