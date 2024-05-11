There are no grounds for evacuation from Kharkiv at the moment - RMA head

Despite the active hostilities in the north of Kharkiv region, there are no grounds to declare an evacuation from Kharkiv. This was stated during a briefing on Saturday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, an UNN correspondent reports.

There are currently no grounds for an evacuation order in the city of Kharkiv. We clearly understand what forces the enemy is using in the north of our territory. Yes, of course, it may escalate, its pressure may increase, it may increase its military presence. We also understand the possible directions in which it can act. However, there are no threats to the city of Kharkiv - Syniehubov said.

He added that RMA will monitor the situation and communicate with the local population.

"As for the evacuation from Kharkiv, people make their own decisions to leave the city or stay in it," added Syniehubov.

According to him, there are no panic moods or trends of mass departure from the city.

"Kharkiv residents have already faced quite a few challenges. As for the panic, we have been observing it for two months. And the enemy contributed to this by spreading certain level of IPSO that Kharkiv would be captured and surrounded. We see that our military positions are being held and the situation is under full control," said the head of the RMA.

Recall

Active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region , and the enemy is trying to advance deeper into the region. However, the situation is fully controlled.