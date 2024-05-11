There are no grounds for evacuation from Kharkiv at the moment - RMA head

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82963 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107719 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150543 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154547 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250732 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226105 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41401 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33446 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65665 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33952 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250732 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226105 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224680 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82963 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59849 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65665 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112988 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113877 views
There are no grounds for evacuation from Kharkiv at the moment - RMA head

There are no grounds for evacuation from Kharkiv at the moment - RMA head

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54474 views

Despite the active hostilities in the north of Kharkiv region, there are currently no grounds to announce an evacuation from Kharkiv, as the situation is under full control.

Despite the active hostilities in the north of Kharkiv region, there are no grounds to declare an evacuation from Kharkiv. This was stated during a briefing on Saturday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, an UNN correspondent reports.

There are currently no grounds for an evacuation order in the city of Kharkiv. We clearly understand what forces the enemy is using in the north of our territory. Yes, of course, it may escalate, its pressure may increase, it may increase its military presence. We also understand the possible directions in which it can act. However, there are no threats to the city of Kharkiv 

- Syniehubov said.

He added that RMA will monitor the situation and communicate with the local population.

"As for the evacuation from Kharkiv, people make their own decisions to leave the city or stay in it," added Syniehubov.

According to him, there are no panic moods or trends of mass departure from the city.

"Kharkiv residents have already faced quite a few challenges. As for the panic, we have been observing it for two months. And the enemy contributed to this by spreading certain level of IPSO that Kharkiv would be captured and surrounded. We see that our military positions are being held and the situation is under full control," said the head of the RMA.

Recall

Active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region , and the enemy is trying to advance deeper into the region. However, the situation is fully controlled.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kharkivKharkiv

