In the area of Krynok in the Kherson region, Russian troops continue to carry out meaty assaults without the use of armored vehicles. The defense forces are ready to retake the positions and are working to expand the bridgehead. This was stated by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk on the air of the Espresso TV channel on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"Trust reliable sources. And the Russians are also beginning to heed this call. They really saw that the report that was made in the Kremlin did not correspond to the geographical details of this territory. And after that victorious report, the occupiers continued to storm. Did they really storm themselves? No, they continued to storm our positions," said Humeniuk.

According to her, the enemy managed "only one assault" here over the past day.

They continue to carry out meaty assaults without using armored vehicles. And we see that due to the impossibility of rotating units right now, they have fewer and fewer opportunities to conduct assault operations. So, we are waiting for the next rotation. As a rule, when they do, those who have not yet been in these assaults can do more. We are ready to retake positions and are working on expanding the bridgehead - Humeniuk said.

