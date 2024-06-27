There are fears that even in the fall Kyiv residents will not be able to use the blue line of the subway - Vitrenko

As of today, additional work is underway on the blue line to increase the strength of those elements of the tunnel that need repair. There are concerns that Kyiv residents will not be able to use the blue line in the fall. This was reported by Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Today is June 27, and it's been 20 days since the blue line was supposed to be operational, as we were promised from the very beginning. As of today, additional work is underway to increase the strength of those elements of the tunnel that needed repair. But everyone can already see that, unfortunately, the work is extremely difficult. The reasons that have been voiced do not stand up to any criticism, and I am very much afraid that even in the fall, Kyiv residents will not be able to use this blue line of the subway, - Vitrenko said.

Recall

In early December last year, the subway tunnel was depressurized and flooded. As a result, 6 stations of the metro's "blue line" were closed for at least 6 months.

Later, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv .