NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72612 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 81221 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101558 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179023 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224459 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138199 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365734 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181002 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149244 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197715 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

There are fears that even in the fall Kyiv residents will not be able to use the blue line of the subway - Vitrenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17111 views

According to Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko, there are fears that even in the fall, Kyiv residents will not be able to use the blue line of the metro due to ongoing complex repairs in the tunnel.

There are fears that even in the fall Kyiv residents will not be able to use the blue line of the subway - Vitrenko

As of today, additional work is underway on the blue line to increase the strength of those elements of the tunnel that need repair. There are concerns that Kyiv residents will not be able to use the blue line in the fall. This was reported by Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Today is June 27, and it's been 20 days since the blue line was supposed to be operational, as we were promised from the very beginning. As of today, additional work is underway to increase the strength of those elements of the tunnel that needed repair. But everyone can already see that, unfortunately, the work is extremely difficult. The reasons that have been voiced do not stand up to any criticism, and I am very much afraid that even in the fall, Kyiv residents will not be able to use this blue line of the subway,

- Vitrenko said.

Recall

In early December last year, the subway tunnel was depressurized and flooded. As a result, 6 stations of the metro's "blue line" were closed for at least 6 months.

Later, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City Council
Kyiv
