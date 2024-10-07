There are a number of projects that are under development: Minstrategprom on underwater drones

In Ukraine, there are a number of projects on underwater areas that are currently under development. This was stated by the deputy minister for strategic industries Anna Gvozdyar to the journalist UNN.

When asked how many Ukrainian underwater drones are currently being developed, Gvozdyar said:

"There is already one project that is already working directly. There are a number of projects that are currently under development. I can't talk about the number.

Umerov: in 2025 we will increase production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles

In September last year, the Ukrainian "army of drones" showed how they are testing the new Marichka drone. The preliminary cost of this marine drone is about 16 million hryvnias.

Also in June, Ukraine introduced a new marine drone Stalker 5.0, designed for cargo delivery, with a speed of more than 75 km/h and a flight range of 55 km/h, equipped with the Starlink communication system and costing about 60,000 euros.