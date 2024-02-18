There are a lot of technical obstacles in the EU accession negotiations, which politicizes the process - Stefanishyna

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101527 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111719 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154338 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157950 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254319 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174958 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166055 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44818 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27427 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32345 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38363 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35759 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254322 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213886 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239525 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226134 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101530 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78545 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113685 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114547 views
There are a lot of technical obstacles in the EU accession negotiations, which politicizes the process - Stefanishyna

There are a lot of technical obstacles in the EU accession negotiations, which politicizes the process - Stefanishyna

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47762 views

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that the EU accession process should take place in accordance with political and historical circumstances, not technical obstacles, and that politicization of every step delays Ukraine's integration.

The enlargement process of the European Union should be in line with the current historical and geopolitical moment. Currently, there are many technical obstacles in the accession negotiations,  and each step requires the approval of the European Council. This overly politicizes the process. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during a discussion panel at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports with reference to the Government Portal.

Ten years ago, on this very day, February 18, the most difficult moment of the Revolution of Dignity began, when Ukrainians came out to fight for their future, wrapped in the European flag. That was the final choice of the Ukrainian people. Since then, the path of reforms and transformations of our country has begun, which continues to this day. The war forces us to advance the reform agenda as if every day were the last. It is vital for us to do this without stopping. 

 ," the Vice Prime Minister said.

Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister said what stage Ukraine is at in terms of screening legislation by the EU05.02.24, 14:17 • 253487 views

Details

According to her, one of the main reasons for Ukraine's application for EU membership was the desire to preserve and consolidate every transformation and reform that we managed to implement after the Revolution of Dignity.

Stefanishyna noted that today Ukraine sees a window of opportunity for expansion, both for our country and for other candidate countries.

My main message is that procedures should follow political, historical, and geopolitical guidelines, not the other way around. Currently, there are many technical obstacles in the accession negotiations, and every (even quite technical) step requires the approval of the European Council, i.e. the EU leaders. This excessively politicizes the process. 

 ," Stefanishyna said.

Stefanishyna  emphasized that "Ukraine has fully capable authorities, the Parliament, the Government, and we are ready to move dynamically on the path to the EU. This is the aspiration of the Ukrainian people, while enlargement is also a way to make Europe stronger and safer.

Addendum

Ukraine will form a team to negotiate EU accession in the first half of 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

