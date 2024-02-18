There are a lot of technical obstacles in the EU accession negotiations, which politicizes the process - Stefanishyna

The enlargement process of the European Union should be in line with the current historical and geopolitical moment. Currently, there are many technical obstacles in the accession negotiations, and each step requires the approval of the European Council. This overly politicizes the process. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during a discussion panel at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports with reference to the Government Portal.

Ten years ago, on this very day, February 18, the most difficult moment of the Revolution of Dignity began, when Ukrainians came out to fight for their future, wrapped in the European flag. That was the final choice of the Ukrainian people. Since then, the path of reforms and transformations of our country has begun, which continues to this day. The war forces us to advance the reform agenda as if every day were the last. It is vital for us to do this without stopping. ," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to her, one of the main reasons for Ukraine's application for EU membership was the desire to preserve and consolidate every transformation and reform that we managed to implement after the Revolution of Dignity.

Stefanishyna noted that today Ukraine sees a window of opportunity for expansion, both for our country and for other candidate countries.

My main message is that procedures should follow political, historical, and geopolitical guidelines, not the other way around. Currently, there are many technical obstacles in the accession negotiations, and every (even quite technical) step requires the approval of the European Council, i.e. the EU leaders. This excessively politicizes the process. ," Stefanishyna said.

Stefanishyna emphasized that "Ukraine has fully capable authorities, the Parliament, the Government, and we are ready to move dynamically on the path to the EU. This is the aspiration of the Ukrainian people, while enlargement is also a way to make Europe stronger and safer.

Ukraine will form a team to negotiate EU accession in the first half of 2024.