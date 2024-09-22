“The world needs leadership and determination": Zelensky reacts to UN reform summit decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine supports the decision of the international community on the Pact for the Future, which, in particular, provides for the reform of the United Nations. The head of state wrote about this in X, UNN reports.

Details

I welcome the adoption of the UN Pact for the Future. Despite all the obstacles, including Russia's attempts to disrupt its adoption, the world has managed to unite around the vision of a just and secure future - The President noted.

According to him, the future is possible only if the largest war in Europe since World War II is ended in accordance with the Formula for Peace, which is based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter, as well as the objective need for global security.

The world needs leadership and determination. Ukraine is ready to work with all responsible countries on this path - Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

At the Summit of the Future in New York, 143 UN countries approved the “Pact of the Future”. The document contains intentions to solve global problems and reform the UNdespite Russia's attempts to introduce amendments.