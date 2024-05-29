White House confirmed US participation in the peace summit in Ukraine, but did not specify Biden's participation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44159 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101184 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144419 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244548 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172946 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164450 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148170 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78873 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110732 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38528 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51693 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88404 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221778 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44159 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26350 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31454 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110732 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112627 views
White House confirmed US participation in the peace summit in Ukraine, but did not specify Biden's participation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21422 views

Сполучені Штати підтвердили свою участь у майбутньому мирному саміті в Україні, який пройде в Швейцарії в наступному місяці, але не уточнили, хто саме представлятиме країну на цьому заході.

The United States has confirmed its participation in a peace summit in Ukraine scheduled for next month in Switzerland. This was stated by White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing on May 28, while not announcing who exactly will arrive at the event from the United States, writes UNN.

We have actively participated in each of the previous Ukrainian peace summits, which is something that the US government is obviously involved in, and we will continue to be represented at the summit, including in the future

Jean-Pierre said.

When asked about the participation of the US president, the White House anniversary noted that she "has nothing to share today about anything specific." "But we took an active part, this is what we are involved in regarding this summit," she said.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference02.05.24, 13:24 • 22877 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising