The Verkhovna Rada supported draft laws aimed at reforming the penitentiary system

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44034 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101165 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144401 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244525 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172942 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164448 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148170 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222551 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78841 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110726 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38489 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51662 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88365 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221775 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44109 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26340 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31448 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110726 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112625 views
Actual
The Verkhovna Rada supported draft laws aimed at reforming the penitentiary system

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft laws aimed at reforming the penitentiary system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16630 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed bills aimed at reforming the penitentiary system, including allowing prisoners sentenced to restriction of liberty to work under civil law contracts and increasing the number of hours that prisoners can work to improve living conditions in colonies.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis the draft laws concerning the reform of the penal system, in particular, the possibility for those sentenced to restriction of liberty to work on the basis of civil law contracts. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olena Vysotska, quoted by the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports.

Yes, we are talking about:

  • Draft Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine (regarding the peculiarities of involving convicts in labor and economic activity in the penitentiary system) (adopted as a basis with revision) (No. 10157 of 06.02.2024)
  • Draft Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Improving the Execution of Sentences in the Form of Fines and Community Service (No. 9149 of 27.03.2023).

Vysotska noted that the Ministry of Justice seeks to create an optimal model for engaging prisoners in labor that will contribute to their resocialization. With this in mind, draft law No. 10157 proposes to establish the possibility for prisoners sentenced to restriction of liberty to work on the basis of civil law contracts. This will increase the number of potential employers and reduce the financial burden on the payment of the unified social tax, on the payroll of penitentiary institutions and enterprises of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine.

It is also proposed to increase the number of hours of possible daily involvement of convicts to restriction or deprivation of liberty who are not involved in paid labor, in the improvement of colonies, and in the improvement of living conditions of convicts

- the statement said.

In addition, the draft law regulates the issue of involving convicts in work for a certain period of time during martial law and to eliminate the consequences of military operations.

Deputy Minister of Justice: Legislative changes are needed to create proper conditions in places of detention09.04.24, 15:59 • 65808 views

It is noted that in order to create additional incentives for the involvement of convicts in labor, incentives may be applied in the form of a long visit with close relatives outside the penal colony lasting up to two days within the settlement where the colony is located.

The work of prisoners is an important element of re-socialization, the idea of which is imbued throughout the Strategy for Reforming the Penitentiary System

- Vysotska emphasized.

Another strategic goal of the Ministry of Justice is to improve the punishment in the form of community service and fines. According to the official, this is what the draft law No. 9149 “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Improving the Execution of Punishment in the Form of Fines and Community Service” is aimed at.

The draft law stipulates that those sentenced to fines, deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities, community service, correctional labor, and those released from serving a sentence with probation pay the costs associated with the execution of a court decision. The amendments will contribute to the filling of a special fund of the state budget, which will be used to organize and ensure the execution of sentences

- Vysotska noted.

The maximum amount of expenses related to the enforcement of a court decision may not exceed fifty percent of the subsistence minimum established for able-bodied persons as of January 1 of the  calendar year.

50 convicts who wanted to mobilize have already been released by the court24.05.24, 10:29 • 95130 views

In addition, the draft law provides for a combination of powers of the authorized probation body and the state executive service. In particular, the draft law provides for the involvement of the state executive service to enforce the collection of a fine in case of non-payment by the convicted person and to initiate the replacement of the fine with another type of punishment only if it is impossible to collect the fine due to the debtor's lack of property and funds.

Amendments are also being made to increase the daily performance of community service to eight hours, which will allow convicts to serve their sentence faster and will also attract employers. At the same time, the owner of an enterprise, institution, or organization together with the convict will have to set the schedule for the convict's daily work, taking into account the time the convict works (studies) at his or her main job.

Among the innovations is the possibility of performing community service throughout the city or region, provided that the convicts are transported to and from the facility, which will increase the interest of local authorities, enterprises, institutions, organizations and, to some extent, will be able to meet the need for free work to eliminate the consequences of military operations.

At the same time, the draft law amends the Law of Ukraine "On Probation" to add a fine to the list of non-custodial sentences covered by probation.   

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising